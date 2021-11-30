MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday was former Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman’s birthday, but it was mother who got a present.
Bateman, who now plays for the Baltimore Ravens, bought his mom Shonda a brand-new Mercedes Benz.
“The only way my birthday would be made is by showing you the love and support that you have shown me the past 22 years,” Bateman wrote on Instagram.
WATCH: Rashod Bateman surprises his mother with a car
The Ravens said Bateman also bought his mother a house in June.
Bateman played three seasons for the Gophers before being drafted in the first round by the Ravens in April.
He missed the first five games of the season with an injury, but has caught 25 balls for 301 yards since.
