MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last day of November will feature above-average temperatures and the chance of a wintry mix in the evening and overnight hours.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor reports that the high temperature will be 43 in the Twin Cities for Tuesday, with partly sunny conditions for most of the day.
In the later evening, rain showers begin moving into the state and a wintry mix is expected more so in the northern region of Minnesota, impacting cities like Grand Rapids and Duluth.
“A few snowflakes are possible in the Twin Cities. This is more of an overnight event,” O’Connor said. “Not a real impactful system at all.”
The wintry mix should be out of the state by the Wednesday morning commute. In the early afternoon, northeastern Minnesota could see a light wintry mix.
Then, temperatures warm up for the first day of December and are expected to reach the low-50s.
Temperatures will dip into the weekend, where high temperatures just above freezing are forecasted.
