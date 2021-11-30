MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Getting married and buying a home are two big milestones in people’s lives. But which is more important?
A new poll shows 82% of Americans surveyed say investing in a home is more important than a big wedding.
“The 2021 housing market has been marked by low inventory and competition as Americans continue to keep homeownership top of mind,” M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, said. “Our network of approximately 100,000 agents is ready to help home sellers take the next step.”
Furthermore, 77% of those surveyed said they’d rather invest in a home than spend money on an expensive vacation.
