MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police at MSP Airport broke up a large fight at Terminal 2 late last week.
The altercation broke out late Friday night between two groups who had just arrived from Orlando, Florida, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission.
“In addition to fisticuffs, some of the individuals threw stanchions and broke chairs,” a commission spokesperson said.
Bloomington police were called to assist, and the fight was broken up. MAC said there were minor injuries, but no one was hospitalized.
The fight is being investigated, and MAC said charges are possible.
