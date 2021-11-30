PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A Plymouth student is Minnesota’s first $100,000 scholarship winner.
The office of Gov. Tim Walz says Kaitlyn Knutson received the good news Tuesday. She entered the “Kids Deserve a Shot!” incentive program after getting her COVID-19 vaccine this fall.READ MORE: 'I Got A Second Chance': Sioux Falls Father Of 5 Gets Double-Lung Transplant After COVID Damage
“I chose to get vaccinated because it allows me to be with my friends and family without having to really worry about COVID as much as before,” Knutson said. “It also allows me to get to play the sport I love, hockey, while being safe.”
READ MORE: St. Paul Schools To Extend Winter Break Due To Ongoing COVID Strain
There will be three more drawings. Kids ages 12 to 17 can enter through Dec. 13.
The announcement comes amid the spread of the Omicron variant, which has now been confirmed in 20 countries since South Africa first reported it last week. Dutch health leaders announced Tuesday that the variant was spreading in Western Europe even earlier than that.MORE NEWS: COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate On A Downward Trend, But Still Above 10%
There are still no confirmed Omicron cases in the United States. Scientists say it will take a few more weeks to figure out how well the vaccines will protect against it.