MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to stop in the Twin Cities Tuesday to discuss the federal infrastructure package.
According to the White House, the president is slated to be in Rosemount, where he will visit Dakota County Technical College to discuss how the infrastructure package will help Minnesotans and create good-paying jobs.
Per the Minnesota DFL, the bipartisan infrastructure package will bring billions of dollars to the state, including $4.5 billion for highway programs, $302 million for bridge replacement and repair, $100 million for broadband coverage in greater Minnesota, and $680 million for water infrastructure.
In-person classes and labs at DCTC will transition to online for the day. Classes will resume as scheduled Wednesday.
Campus access will be restricted during Biden’s visit. The event is not open to the public, and any students or faculty included in the event have already received an invitation.
The last time Biden visited Minnesota was in the final days of his 2020 presidential election campaign. Biden won Minnesota with 52.4% of the vote.