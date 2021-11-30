MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man was sentenced Monday for the January hit-and-run death of a man in St. Paul.
According to court documents, Robert Kinney, 57, was sentenced to serve one year in Ramsey County Correctional Facility, as the judge stayed the prison portion of his sentence. Kinney will have to serve 15 years probation after being released, and if he violates his probation, he could face prison time.
Kinney was sentenced on one count of criminal vehicular homicide in the Jan. 22 hit-and-run that killed 68-year-old John Benjamin.
RELATED: Charges: Man Had 8 Double Vodkas At Maplewood Bar Before Hit-And-Run That Killed John Benjamin
According to a criminal complaint, Kinney struck the pedestrian near the intersection of McKnight Road North and Margaret Street, in the Conway neighborhood, located just west of Maplewood. Benjamin, who was deaf, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surveillance video from a nearby Maplewood bar showed that Kinney drank eight double vodkas the night that Benjamin died. Officers found Kinney in his garage the morning after. There was a large dent in his vehicle.
Kinney has two misdemeanor DWI arrests on his record.
