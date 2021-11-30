Watch Live:Jury selection has begun in the trial of Kim Potter, charged with shooting and killing Daunte Wright.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Highway 52, Interstate 494, Inver Grove Heights News, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper and a driver were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Inver Grove Heights.

The trooper had pulled off onto the shoulder of Highway 52 just north of Interstate 494, with their emergency lights on, when a driver struck their squad car.

READ MORE: Rep. Ilhan Omar Reveals Death Threat Voicemail, Urges House GOP To Address 'Anti-Muslim Hatred'

(credit: MnDOT)

READ MORE: Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert

Both the trooper and the driver were taken to Regions Hospital with injuries that aren’t life threatening. The state patrol is investigating.

MORE NEWS: Man Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Cottage Grove Bank, Fleeing On Foot