INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper and a driver were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Inver Grove Heights.
The trooper had pulled off onto the shoulder of Highway 52 just north of Interstate 494, with their emergency lights on, when a driver struck their squad car.
READ MORE: Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert
Both the trooper and the driver were taken to Regions Hospital with injuries that aren't life threatening. The state patrol is investigating.
