MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson’s status for Sunday’s game is in doubt after he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Head coach Mike Zimmer said Peterson is fully vaccinated, so in order to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, he would need two negative tests 24 hours apart.
“Not too many guys have passed those two … negative tests, so you just have to let it play out and see where it goes,” Zimmer said.
Peterson missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury. In the eight games he’s played, Peterson was on the field for 96% of the team’s snaps. According to Pro Football Reference, he’s allowed 61% of passes thrown his way to be completed for 291 yards and one touchdown.
Cameron Dantzler played in relief of Peterson during his earlier absence.
The Vikings are 5-6 coming off a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.