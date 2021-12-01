MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two days after being featured on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a Twin Cities entrepreneur closed his small specialty popcorn store after being visited by county health inspectors.

On Wednesday, Zackary Redmon posted on Facebook that he closed Redmon’s Popcorn due to “unforeseen circumstances and reasons due to state codes and laws.” The shop was located in an office building on the 2700 block of Winnetka Avenue North in New Hope, a suburb northwest of Minneapolis.

Redmon told WCCO that Hennepin County health inspectors visited him and hold him that he needs to have a commercial kitchen for making his product. They noted that it’s currently a hazard for him to have a line of customers in his store.

For now, Redmon is sold out of popcorn. He says he’s looking for a bigger space and in the meantime will be taking online orders. Customers can buy his popcorn at redmonspopcorn.com.

RELATED: Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert

On Monday, Redmon’s shop was featured on “The Late Show” in a bit where host Stephen Colbert gifted the small business a flashy commercial. For Redmon’s Popcorn, the “Late Show” creative team built the ad around the idea that the popcorn was like a luxury vehicle, a comparison Redmon himself made.

The ad was voiced by actor Nick Offerman of “Parks and Recreation” fame, and it highlighted Redmon’s creative flavors, such as chili cheese and hot barbeque.

Redmon told WCCO-TV that he started selling popcorn out of his car during the pandemic after he lost his job as a barber. The business moved into the Winnetka Avenue space in February, and Redmon said he’s had no issues with the space or local officials. He even said that he met with New Hope’s mayor and the city was supportive.

Redmond said his long-term goal is to grow his business and mentor children with disabilities. He also wants to buy his mother a house.