UPDATE (9:52 a.m.): The Kim Potter trial has its sixth juror.

The juror, a parent, said they had a somewhat negative impression of both Potter and Daunte Wright.

They also said they had seen video of Wright’s death four or five times on the news, and that they “strongly disagree” that it’s not right to second-guess the actions of law enforcement officers.

UPDATE (9:12 a.m.): A fifth juror has been seated in the trial for Kim Potter.

The potential juror said they disagreed with the idea of “defunding the police.”

“You’re always going to need police,” they said.

UPDATE (9 a.m.): Jury selection has resumed in the Kim Potter trial, with potential juror No. 17 being questioned.

Judge Regina Chu began the day with procedural items, including letting Potter know that if she should change her mind about testifying, she may do so.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jury selection resumes in the Kim Potter trial Wednesday morning.

Four jurors were seated Tuesday. Ten more — for a total of 12 jurors and two alternates — still need to be selected.

READ MORE: Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated

Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April. Potter said she thought she was using her Taser but instead fired her gun.

Defense attorney Paul Engh said Tuesday Potter will testify during her trial.

According to the court, three of the seated jurors are white. Two of them are men, and two are women. One of the women is Asian.

Outside the courthouse Tuesday, protesters were in the streets, near a memorial to Wright on the courthouse lawn. A car drove through the crowd, and some protesters tried to stop the driver by getting on the vehicle and running after it.

A woman who was crying said the car hit her, but no one was seriously hurt. WCCO has reached out to Minneapolis police about the incident.