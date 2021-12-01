MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle in Rosemount Wednesday.
Officers were called to the intersection of 155th Street West and Chippendale Avenue for an accident involving a car and pedestrian around 5:04 p.m., according to the Rosemount Police Department.
Responding officers found an unresponsive man and began CPR and life-saving measures. Officers then called for air medical transport.
The man, who police believe is 73, was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the man is being held until there is confirmation from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and his family.
The driver, a 32-year-old man, cooperated and remained on the scene.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
More On WCCO.com: