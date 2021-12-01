MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maplewood police say they are “aggressively pursuing” those responsible for a rash of mass thefts at Best Buy last Friday.
On Wednesday, police confirmed that several leads have been developed and several suspects identified in connection to the incident. Police will provide an update on the investigation in the late morning.
“This rash of brazen mass thefts through the metro created chaos, terrified shoppers and threatened public safety,” Maplewood Director of Public Safety Chief Brian Bierdeman said. “We are aggressively pursuing those who organized and participated in this crime.”
During Black Friday sales, two different Best Buy stores in Minnesota were hit with large-scale thefts.
At the Maplewood Best Buy approximately 10-12 people stole items before getting away. In Burnsville, it was a larger group of 20-30 who made off with a large amount of electronics.
RELATED: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday
Televisions, tablets and hoverboards were among the items stolen.
Check back for updates on this story.
More On WCCO.com: