MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is the first day of December, but it sure won’t feel like it.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor reports above average temperatures are expected across the state, with highs in the mid-50s in the Twin Cities.
Rain and snowflakes moved through parts of Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but things were clearing up ahead of the morning commute. O’Connor said drivers should be aware of some potentially wet roadways.
Overnight into Thursday, there will be a chance of sprinkles in western Minnesota.
Thursday will also be above average, though a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. Temperatures will dip even further as the weekend arrives.
