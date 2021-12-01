Watch Live:Jury selection continues in the trial of Kim Potter, charged with shooting and killing Daunte Wright.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After adding Plow Bunyan, Snowbi Wan Kenobi and others to the fleet earlier this year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is once again giving the public a chance to name its snowplows.

Names can be submitted via MnDOT’s website through Wednesday, Dec. 15. After that, MnDOT will select some of the best names before a public vote. Eight snowplows will get a name from the public.

Last time around, nearly 24,00 potential names were submitted. MnDOT cut that list down to 50 before the public vote. Plowy McPlowface was the top vote-getter. Here are the other winners:

  • Plowy McPlowFace (Metro District)
  • Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya (District 4)
  • Duck Duck Orange Truck (District 1)
  • Plow Bunyan (District 2)
  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi (District 6)
  • F. Salt Fitzgerald (District 7)
  • Darth Blader (District 3)
  • The Truck Formerly Known As Plow (District 8)