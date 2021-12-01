ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — More than 2,000 students will need to switch schools soon after a big decision Wednesday night in St. Paul.
The Saint Paul Public Schools Board of Education voted to close six public schools across the city to adjust for low enrollment:
* Galtier Elementary School
* John A. Johnson Achievement Plus Elementary
* Jackson Preparatory Elementary School
* Parkway Montessori and Community Middle School
* Riverview West Side School of Excellence
* Barack and Michelle Obama Elementary
Five of those six schools are closing at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, while Barack and Michelle Obama Elementary will close at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Some of the schools closed will be given new life as early childhood centers. And there are other schools impacted by mergers.
About 7% of the total district is disrupted by these changes, and families will be notified Thursday.
