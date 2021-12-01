Watch Live:Jury selection continues in the trial of Kim Potter, charged with shooting and killing Daunte Wright.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Byron Buxton, Local TV, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twins made Byron Buxton’s contract extension official on Wednesday.

It’s a seven-year, $100 million deal for the oft-injured but enormously talented centerfielder. It would keep him in Minnesota through 2028.

“No place I’d rather be,” the 27-year-old Buxton said on Twitter. “Let’s do this Minnesota.”

Buxton’s deal was first reported over the weekend. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said the deal includes a no-trade clause, MVP bonuses and incentive money based on plate appearances.

Buxton has yet to play a full season in his seven years with the Twins, but when healthy, he’s flashed MVP-like ability both in the outfield and at the plate.

In 61 games last season, Buxton hit 19 home runs with an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.005.