MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is teaming up with some of his harshest critics to form a new commission to address the city’s growing problem with violent crime.

The Commission on Community Safety will include prominent community leaders and frequent critics of the mayor. The members say it’s time to work together to make Minneapolis safer.

“This work group does in a sense represent a team of rivals,” Frey said.

The new working group’s co-chair is Nekima Levy Armstrong, who ran against the Frey in Minneapolis’ 2017 mayoral race.

“Although I did not vote for Mayor Frey…I am thankful that he has a thick skin and that he reached out to me and to other members of the community,” she said.

The group’s other co-chair is Dr. DeWayne Davis of Plymouth Congregational Church in south Minneapolis.

“It’s not too late, and we have no choice,” he said. “We can meet the moment.”

Another commission member is Charlie Adams III, North High’s popular football coach. He is a former Minneapolis police officer and school liaison officer.

“We have to get kids involved in sports and after school activities, everything,” he said. “We have to let them know there is other things beside the street life.”

All agreed more needs to be done with young people who are often the perpetrators but also the victims of gun violence.

“It’s long overdue for us to create a safe environment where our children can walk down the street,” Armstrong said.

Another one of the members of the commission is Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

The Mayor was asked if that means the chief is staying on for another term. The mayor has asked the popular chief to stay on, but all the mayor said here was “we are working on it.”

Arradondo’s current term expires next month.

The Community Safety working group will begin meeting regularly next month.