MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s that time of year when Minnesota lakes are just pretty to look at. They’re too cold to swim in, and it’s too warm to walk on the more than 10,000 bodies of freshwater.

But how did Minnesota get so many lakes? Good Question, and one that necessitates separating the science from the superstition.

In other words, no, the lakes weren’t formed by the footprints of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox. Alas, the 11,482 Minnesota lakes are far older than our state’s legends.

“Our landscape was rearranged 14,000 years ago,” geologist Carrie Jennings said.

Despite the storytelling, Jennings cites a giant accumulation of ice, snow and rock that once covered all of Minnesota.

“Glaciers are bullies. They come into a landscape, they spackle it, they block rivers, they push up mounds in front of them, and scoop out huge areas,” Jennings said. “There’s a lot of different ways a glacier can rearrange a landscape.”

For example, the lakes around Gull. They’re part of the glacier that collapsed and left behind blocks of ice.

“Once those blocks of ice melt, you end up with a much smaller lake,” Jennings said.

The whole process actually began 2-and-a-half million years ago. Back then, glaciers covered major parts of what is now the U.S. Over time, they would recede, come back, recede, and so on.

About 14,000 years ago, the last glacier left and left behind a rather messy landscape.

No glaciers went west of the Missouri River, and Jennings says Wisconsin’s glaciers weren’t quite as messy as Minnesota’s.

“There is part of Wisconsin that was never glaciated. That’s not true for Minnesota. All of Minnesota was glaciated at one time or another,” Jennings said.

Another reason why Minnesota has more lakes is that our landscape is younger. For example, glaciers created lakes in Illinois about 10,000 years before Minnesota, but most of those lakes have filled in.