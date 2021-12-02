MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the Vikings fight to keep their playoff hopes alive, their star wide receiver has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month.
In November, Justin Jefferson had 24 receptions for 464 yards and three touchdowns. For the month, the Vikings went 2-2.
Jefferson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after liquefying the Packers secondary for 169 yards and two touchdowns in Week 11.
READ MORE: Justin Jefferson Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week After Torching Packers
On the season, Jefferson has 67 catches for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns. His yardage is good for third in the league among receivers.
The Vikings, at 5-6, are currently on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff race, though with six games left and three wild card spots, they certainly aren’t hopeless.