MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several snow events are on track to impact Minnesota and Wisconsin over the following seven days.
The WCCO Weather Team reports that the first snow system moves into the state late Thursday evening and early Friday, mostly affecting central and northern Minnesota. Light snow accumulation north of Interstate 94 is possible.
Not much precipitation is expected in the Twin Cities, so there’s not much of a travel concern for the metro area during the Friday morning commute.
During the weekend, there are chances of snow Saturday evening into Sunday and potentially Sunday night into Monday. Light accumulation of snow could happen into Monday morning.
But the shovels may be needed Tuesday, where a few inches of snow could be possible.
There are 3 snowmakers set to impact #MNwx & #WIwx in the next 7 days. Two of the 3 will just be a nuisance in the Metro, including tonight & Sun.; Tuesday's could have us shoveling. North of I-94 is in the storm track for all 3. Updates all day long with @RileyOConnorWX on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ogANYQGU7M
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) December 2, 2021
As for temperatures, Thursday and Friday will remain mild until temps drop to the mid-30s Saturday. Sunday could reach 40 degrees before temps dip into the 20s as the week begins.