MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the man fatally shot by police officers Sunday in a Mounds View liquor store.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 21-year-old Noah Kelley of St. Paul. According to the report, Kelley died at Hennepin Healthcare of multiple gunshot wounds.
Mounds View police say the fatal shooting happened Sunday evening after officers responded to a shopping area on a report of shots fired.
While searching the area, there was a report of an armed robbery nearby. Not long after, a man told officers that someone pointed a gun at him and then drove to the liquor store at the other end of the shopping center.
After an employee ran out of the liquor store and reported that the armed suspect was alone inside, officers from both Mounds View and New Brighton entered the building. The officers confronted the armed suspect and shot him, with several officers fired their guns, police said..
Body cameras captured the shooting. However, no video has yet been released.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. The names of the officers involved have yet to be released.