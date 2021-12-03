MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A Nebraska father returned to a Twin Cities hospital to thank two people who saved his life with what, at the time, was a cutting-edge procedure.
WCCO photojournalist Joe Berglove shows us what happened when Mark returned to M Health Fairview to thank Marie Cook, transplant coordinator, and Dr. Michael Mauer, a pediatric nephrologist, for saving his life when he was child.
