MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Angela Renee Jones was indicted by a Stearns County grand jury on Thursday in connection to the death of Janessa Lashay Harris in St. Cloud this summer.
Jones faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.
Harris, 28, was found dead on June 2 inside an apartment on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North. She died of a gunshot wound, police said.
The next day, St. Cloud police found another woman dead on the side of the road. She was identified as 25-year-old Keisa Marie Lange.
Jones and two others were charged in Lange’s death a week later. At the time, police said there were “notable similarities” between Lange and Harris’ killings.
Jones made her first court appearance on the indictment on Friday, and the judge set her bail at $2 million, or $1 million with conditions.
More On WCCO.com:
- 6+ Inches Of Snow Possible For Northern MN Over Weekend
- Shawn Clement, 36, Charged In Connection With 100+ Catalytic Converter Thefts
- Chicago-Area Family Still In Shock After They Hired Home Improvement Contractor Via HomeAdvisor, Only For The Contractor To Smash Up Their Property
- After Getting Boost From Stephen Colbert, Redmon’s Popcorn Closes Following Visit By Health Inspectors