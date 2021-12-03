CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Concert, Earth Wind & Fire, Local TV, Tour

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – You won’t have to wait until “the 12th of Never” to see Earth, Wind & Fire live and in person this spring.

The Grammy Award-winning band is set to perform at Mystic Lake Casino on May 13 at 8 p.m.

Credit: Getty Images

They’ll start out their spring tour in Tucson this upcoming April, making their way through the south before eventually coming to the midwest.

Earth, Wind & Fire has been on the music scene for over 50 years. In that time, they’ve sold over 100 million albums worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time.

Tickets are on sale starting at $66. For more information, click here.