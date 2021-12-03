MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota is offering even more COVID-19 at-home rapid tests and booster shots to Minnesota families.
Walz has secured an additional $1 million for over-the-counter BD Veritor At-Home rapid test kits for schools and child care providers to distribute directly to Minnesota families, according to the release.READ MORE: Federal Medical Teams Provide COVID Aid At HCMC
Starting as early as Dec. 6, Minnesota will also offer boosters at multiple state-run and state-hosted 5-t0-11-year-old vaccine clinics, including those hosted at schools.
Roughly 35 state school-based vaccination clinics will begin offering booster shots to parents of children receiving their first or second dose in December and the first week of January, said the release.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: 62 More Deaths As Omicron Variant Arrives In Minnesota
“Today we’re taking another step to meet people where they are and make COVID-19 vaccinations and testing options as convenient as possible for Minnesotans,” said Walz.
Additional vaccine clinics will begin offering boosters as planning continues.MORE NEWS: Anoka-Hennepin Extending Winter Break For Mental Health Needs, Staff Shortage
