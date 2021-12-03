MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen revealed in an Instagram post Friday that he as been struggling with bipolar disorder. The announcement comes after the team placed him on reserve following an incident last month where he was taken to a mental health facility after police responded to his Minnetrista home.

In the Instagram post, Griffen, 33, said he will become an advocate for mental health.

“I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore,” he wrote. “It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say. I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers.”

On Nov. 24, police and mental heath professionals responded to Griffen’s home after he posted a concerning video on his Instagram account. The video showed him with a gun saying that someone was trying to kill him.

He told officials that he fired a single shot and that no one was hurt. After several hours, Griffen left his home, and ambulance brought him to a mental health facility. Investigators say they believe that Griffen was alone at the time, noting that they were “unable to locate an intruder.”

Days later, the Vikings placed Griffen on reserve. It’s yet unclear how long he’ll be absent from the team.

Griffen, who returned to the Vikings this season after a year in Dallas and Detroit, took time away from the team in 2018 after an incident at the Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis.

When Griffen stepped away from the team in 2018, he said in a statement he was “focused on resolving personal issues with which I have been dealing for a long time.”