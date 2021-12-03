MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jury selection could wrap up as soon as Friday in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

As of Friday morning, 12 jurors have been seated in the trial over the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Fourteen jurors are needed before opening statements can begin.

Judge Regina Chu plans to hear opening statements on Wednesday, although that could happen earlier given the pace of jury selection.

So far, the demographic information on the jurors seated are as follows:

Selected Tuesday:

– Juror No. 2: white male, 50s

– Juror No. 6: white woman, 60s

– Juror No. 7: white male, 20s

– Juror No. 11: Asian woman, 40s

Selected Wednesday:

– Juror No. 17: white woman, 20s

– Juror No. 19: black woman, 30s

– Juror No. 21: white male, 40s

– Juror No. 22: white male, 60s

– Juror No. 26: Asian woman, 20s

Selected Thursday:

– Juror No. 40: white male, 40s

– Juror No. 48: white woman, 40s

– Juror No. 55: white male, 50s

The defense has one more peremptory strike left. The state has no more strikes remaining.

One of the more notable events Thursday was the judge re-questioning juror No. 7 about concerns about his identity being released. Court cameras were not on during this questioning.

The judge said the man was “very upset” about his name and other identifying information being revealed. The juror said that, after googling his name, it is not as connected to the Potter trial as he originally feared. He says he believes he can serve on the panel fairly.

Attorney Earl Gray apologized to the juror for starting the issue, and said he hoped the juror will not hold his mistake against the defendant. No. 7 responded that he would not.

No. 7 will remain on the jury.

Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop in April. Potter said she thought she was using her Taser but instead fired her gun.

Defense attorney Paul Engh said Tuesday Potter will testify during her trial. Potter reiterated to the judge Wednesday that she plans to take the stand, though she could change her mind at any point.