MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting earlier this week on the city’s north side.
Investigators released an image of the suspect believed to be involved in a shooting Wednesday at the Winner gas station on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue. According to police, the suspect shot a man around 7:40 p.m. following an argument. The suspect then fled the scene in a black minivan.
Emergency crews brought the victim to a hospital, where he died shortly after. His death marked the 90th homicide in Minneapolis this year. Police say that the shooting may have been a random act.
Investigators describe the suspect as a man in his mid-twenties, standing about 6-feet tall with a medium build, shoulder-length dreadlocks and a mustache. He fled the gas station in a back minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan, with horizontal chrome trim on the door and five-spoke rims.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be left online here.
