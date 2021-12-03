MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 100 students at Washburn High School walked out of class Friday to protest how the school is handling reports of a sexual assault.
According to the students, the walkout was staged to protest a “lack of action” from the administration in the south Minneapolis school.
School officials say they are aware of an allegation of an off-campus sexual assault involving a Washburn student. However, the officials say the can’t comment in detail due to student privacy laws.
More On WCCO.com:
- 6+ Inches Of Snow Possible For Northern MN Over Weekend
- Shawn Clement, 36, Charged In Connection With 100+ Catalytic Converter Thefts
- Chicago-Area Family Still In Shock After They Hired Home Improvement Contractor Via HomeAdvisor, Only For The Contractor To Smash Up Their Property
- After Getting Boost From Stephen Colbert, Redmon’s Popcorn Closes Following Visit By Health Inspectors