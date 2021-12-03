CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, Sexual Assault, Washburn High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 100 students at Washburn High School walked out of class Friday to protest how the school is handling reports of a sexual assault.

According to the students, the walkout was staged to protest a “lack of action” from the administration in the south Minneapolis school.

School officials say they are aware of an allegation of an off-campus sexual assault involving a Washburn student. However, the officials say the can’t comment in detail due to student privacy laws.