MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Got a lot of black spruce pine cones lying around the yard or nearby woods? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will pay you for collecting them.
The DNR says that the Minnesota State Forest Nursery is interested in buying black spruce cones through February. There's also interest in jack pine and red pine cones.
There are 21 seed drop-off sites across the state, with five just north of the Twin Cities metro area.
Minnesotans are urged to contact the drop-off location near them for a list of tree species and quantities they are accepting. There are only certain times when drop-off sites will purchase seeds. (For more on drop-off sites, click here).
The DNR says that the sites will not purchase seeds or cones collected along the shoreline of lower bluffs of Lake Superior.
