MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Omicron variant has created a renewed push for people to get their vaccinations. Additionally, more places are now requiring you to show proof you’ve gotten your shots.

“I think for a long time we were waiting for someone else to make the first move,” said Matthew Hauck, co-founder of Fair State Brewing Cooperative in Northeast Minneapolis.

Starting Dec. 10, anyone grabbing a beer at Fair State will need to show not just an ID but also proof of vaccination. Variant concerns and ongoing COVID spread in the community pushed the co-founders to do it.

“I think we’d make the decision either way considering where things are right now, but part of what really led to that decision was feedback from our staff from our community and from our member-owners as a cooperatively owned business,” Hauk said.

At Fair State Brewing, the bartender will check your vaccination status with a vaccination card, a picture of your card or an app showing your records. Also accepted are negative tests within 72 hours.

At Namaste Cafe in Uptown, the host will check vaccination status at the door. Similarly, they’re accepting a card, photo of the card, or app. No negative tests are accepted, although you can dine on the patio without proof of vaccination.

“We want to make the customers feel comfortable and avoid any further spread,” said owner Nadine Schaefer.

Schaefer says their vaccination requirement has been in place for four weeks.

“We have a good loyal following who support us and they support the decision,” Schaefer said. “We have some visitors that still have to get used to it.”

Places like First Avenue and its sister venues have had a requirement in place for months. They tell us it’s going smoothly.

More restaurants, bars and venues like the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre are requiring it, too.

“We think it’s important that we make our contribution to end the pandemic or avoid any further spread,” Schaefer said.

“Honestly, I’m heartened by the response so far and I think this is the right decision for us as a business to keep our staff and patrons safe,” Hauck said.

The Docket App is free and will load your vaccination records. It’s also a good idea to keep a picture of your vaccination card on your phone.

Also, be sure to check a restaurant or venue’s website to get the most up to date requirements.