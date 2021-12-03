CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

The St. Anthony Police Department says Sierra Dalbec, 16, voluntarily left her home in Lauderdale.

Dalbec was last seen wearing a red hoodie and double piercings in her nose. She is 5’3″ and 165lbs.

(credit: St. Anthony Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.