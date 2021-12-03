ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) — There have now been 35 homicides in St. Paul this year after a young man was fatally stabbed Thursday, according to police.
St. Paul police say the incident occurred Thursday evening at a house on the 1700 block of East 7th Street, on the city's east side. There, police found a man in his 20s suffering from an apparent stab wound.
The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to Regions Hospital where he later died.
"Now, investigators with the department's homicide, forensic services and video management units are working to piece together what led to the altercation and who is responsible for the man's death. Investigators do not believe the incident was random and say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time," police said in a release.
The Ramsey County medical examiner will be releasing the victim’s identity and cause of death after an autopsy.
The Ramsey County medical examiner will be releasing the victim's identity and cause of death after an autopsy.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.