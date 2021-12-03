MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Native American high school athletes from across the country will be heading to the U.S. Bank Stadium for the Indigenous Bowl this weekend.
On Friday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that the fourth annual event is the result of a partnership with the 7G Foundation. Players are already in the Twin Cities for practices and team-building activities.
The Indigenous Bowl began in 2017 to create opportunities for Native American athletes to compete at a high level, develop leadership skills and instill “values needed for multigenerational change.”
Michael Stopp, 7G Foundation board member, says traveling out of state will be a first-time experience for many of the student athletes.
“We are extremely thankful for the hospitality the NFL and Vikings have shown us and will be looking to build upon our partnership for the future,” Stopp said. “The NFL is dedicated to create more opportunities for our Native American youth to be successful and this is only the start to something big. Indigenous Bowl rosters are set with all Native American and First Nations high school seniors ready to take the field one last time to showcase their talent. Players from all over Indian Country representing over 30 different tribes and communities.”
Participants in the Indigenous Bowl are chosen to compete in the game through an application process, which is open to members of federally-recognized tribes across the country.
The game is free to attend. It will also be streamed by the School Space Media. More information here on the event here.
According to the 7G Foundation, its focus is building a more modern education system in native communities, “fundamentally incorporating the power of technology to forge a brighter future.”
