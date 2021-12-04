CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another injured in a St. Anthony incident Saturday evening.

St. Anthony officers responded to a report of a dead man inside a home with signs of trauma near the 2400 block of 39th Avenue in St. Anthony around 5:43 p.m.

Officers say another man was inside the home with an apparent self-inflicted stab wound to the chest.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a family member of the victims who had found them while doing a welfare check, said the report.

The man with the stab wound was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Authorities are investigating the incident.