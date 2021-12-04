ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in St. Paul early Saturday morning, authorities say.
St. Paul police say that when officers arrived at a residence on the 100 block of Litchfield Street around 2:45 a.m., they were met with a “chaotic” scene.
They found a 47-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was unresponsive at the time, and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Police say there were many people inside the residence, though they were unable to give detailed information about the suspect.
No one has been arrested, and this case is under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: 6-8 Inches Of Snow Possible In Northern MN This Weekend, Cold Temps To Follow
- Shawn Clement, 36, Charged In Connection With 100+ Catalytic Converter Thefts
- Caught On Video: Rogers Dog Returns Package To Delivery Driver
- 'I Will Be An Advocate For Mental Health': Everson Griffen Reveals He's Struggling With Bipolar Disorder