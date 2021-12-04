MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five out of 12 California residents are infected with the Omicron variant after attending a Wisconsin wedding in Milwaukee County.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the City of Milwaukee Health Department are investing a COVID-19 outbreak from a wedding on Nov. 27.READ MORE: 'The Right Decision For Us': More Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants Requiring Proof Of Vaccination
According to the release, there are 12 confirmed cases among California residents who attended the event. One of the individuals attended the wedding upon return from international travel.
A California State lab identified that five of the 12 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19, were infected with the Omicron variant. The 12 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 are between the ages of 18-49.READ MORE: Federal Medical Teams Provide COVID Aid At HCMC
All individuals were vaccinated, and most had received boosters, said the release.
“Although the news that this variant is continuing to spread throughout the country is concerning, it should not be a cause for panic. We know COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “That’s why it’s critical that all eligible Wisconsinites get vaccinated or get their booster as soon as possible and follow public health best practices to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”
The DHS said they will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.MORE NEWS: COVID In Minnesota: 62 More Deaths As Omicron Variant Arrives In Minnesota
