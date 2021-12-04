OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 75-year-old man died on Friday evening after a crash on Highway 210 in west-central Minnesota.
According to the State Patrol, the man turned onto Highway 210 from County Road 35, and was driving east in the westbound lane. A car which was traveling west on the highway swerved onto the right shoulder, and the two cars collided.
The driver and passenger of the other car had non-life threatening injuries.
Information about the driver will be released at a later time.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: 6-8 Inches Of Snow Possible In Northern MN This Weekend, Cold Temps To Follow
- Shawn Clement, 36, Charged In Connection With 100+ Catalytic Converter Thefts
- Caught On Video: Rogers Dog Returns Package To Delivery Driver
- 'I Will Be An Advocate For Mental Health': Everson Griffen Reveals He's Struggling With Bipolar Disorder