By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 75-year-old man died on Friday evening after a crash on Highway 210 in west-central Minnesota.

According to the State Patrol, the man turned onto Highway 210 from County Road 35, and was driving east in the westbound lane. A car which was traveling west on the highway swerved onto the right shoulder, and the two cars collided.

The driver and passenger of the other car had non-life threatening injuries.

Information about the driver will be released at a later time.