By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s been a slow start to winter so far, but that’s about to change, as a storm system is on the way which could bring over 6 inches of snow for northern Minnesota residents.

The storm will move into the state around 5 p.m., hitting west-central Minnesota first. The Twin Cities could see some light snow around 8 p.m., but the system will stay north of Interstate 94.

In the metro, a coating to two inches of snow is possible in the next 24 hours. Some light slush and snow accumulate overnight, but roads will remain mostly dry on Saturday.

However, 6-8 inches of snow is likely for northern Minnesota, especially in Bemidji and Grand Rapids. Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says in a “highest case scenario,” Grand Marais could easily see over a foot of snow, if the storm is helped by some lake enhancement.

Cold temperatures will follow, and northern Minnesota might not even get above zero degrees on Monday. The work week will start out chilly in the metro too, with a high of 17 degrees.

Light snow is also possible on Tuesday, with more expected to fall on Thursday and Friday.