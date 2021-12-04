MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – Kiani Lockett is one of the best basketball players in the state.

The senior bound for Creighton next year is soaking up her last season for Minnetonka.

“I’m really excited, it’s my senior season so that just makes it extra special, the last one,” she said.

It’s also her first complete season. Lockett missed half of her freshman year with a torn ACL, and though as a sophomore helped DeLaSalle to the championship game, the season stopped there due to COVID-19.

After that, she transferred to Minnetonka, but the season started late.

“It’s definitely been different, but I wouldn’t have changed it for anything. So I feel like all the experiences I’ve been through have helped me come to this point,” she said.

She’s approaching every game with intention: “Every practice counts, every game counts,” she said. She’s also making sure that she’s trying her best, and everything is high energy.

“Kiani is the kind of player you can drop into really any environment and setting and it’s going to get better,” said Minnetonka Head Coach Leah Dasovich. “Sometimes kids want to lead but they don’t have the credibility to lead quite yet and she earned that really fast.”

Minnetonka lost in the section final last season to the eventual state champions Chaska. On Friday evening, the team beat Rosemount.