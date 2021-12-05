MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday’s snowfall made for dangerous driving on Minnesota’s roads.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 261 crashes between 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Someone was injured in 26 of those crashes, though there were no fatalities, the patrol said.
READ MORE: ‘Heavy, Heavy, Heavy Snow’ To Hit Northeastern Minnesota
In addition, 115 vehicles spun out or went off the road, and four semis jackknifed.
The Twin Cities received about an inch of snow, but parts of northern Minnesota saw as much as 6 inches. While the metro won’t see much more Sunday, in northern Minnesota just inland from Lake Superior, 1 to 2 inches per hour will fall for several hours this afternoon.
WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said travel will improve in the metro this afternoon thanks to mild conditions. However, temperatures will fall into the single digits by Monday morning, resulting in “the worst commute of the season so far.”
Snowfall in northern Minnesota will lead to moderate to major travel impacts, Augustyniak said.