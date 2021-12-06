WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say officers from 10 law enforcement agencies in the east metro responded Sunday night to a shooting scene in West St. Paul that was surrounded by a large group of people, some of which tried to take control of a vehicle one of the victims had occupied.
The West St. Paul Police Department says that officers were initially called shortly before 9 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the Marathon gas station on Mendota Road. Responding officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her foot and a man who had been shot multiple times.
Emergency crews brought the victims to Regions Hospital. The woman is expected to survive, and the man underwent surgery, although his condition is unknown. Police believe the shooting was not random. So far, no arrests have been made.
As officers tried to secure the scene, a large group of people confronted first responders at the gas station and refused to leave. Some of the people tried to take control of the car that one of the victims was in.
Officers from South St. Paul, Inver Grove Heights, Mendota Heights, Eagan, Washington County, Cottage Grove, Woodbury, the State Patrol, and the St. Paul Police Department responded to help control the scene.