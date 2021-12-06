Closings/Delays:
A number of schools are reporting delays on this frigid Monday morning in Minnesota.
Latest News
‘Minneapolis, We’re Coming!’: Foo Fighters Set To Play US Bank Stadium Following Spat With U Of M Stadium
Foo Fighters found their Minneapolis venue.
Minnesota Weather: Schools Close As Bitter Cold Moves In
Meteorologist Riley O'Connor says we are expecting the cold to stick around Monday. Flurries can be expected early Monday, but we clear out with cold sunshine expected.
Live WCCO Video
Indigenous Bowl Brings 30+ Tribes, Communities Together At U.S. Bank Stadium
“To be on the big stage, big stadium, play in front of all Indigenous players, and with all of them all over, it was a great opportunity," Devin Long Crow said.
Twins Legends Kaat, Oliva Among 6 Baseball Greats Elected To Hall Of Fame
Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat were among the six men elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, and they're the only living new members this year.
Willis' 3 Keeps Gopher Men Unbeaten, Beating Bulldogs 81-76
Payton Willis hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to retake the lead and added two free throws as Minnesota remained undefeated with an 81-76 win over Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon.
Lions Beat Vikings 29-27 For 1st Win Of Season
The Lions finally found a victory when Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, lifting previously winless Detroit to a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
23rd Annual 'A Home For The Holidays At The Grove' Comes To CBS On Sunday, December 5th
CBS presents the 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove , featuring uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raising awareness of this important social issue.
Keri Hilson Says 'Hip Hop Family Christmas' Is All About 'Honoring Your Family, Not Living For The World'
Keri Hilson discusses her new movie, 'Hip Hop Family Christmas,' coming to VH1 on Monday, December 6th at 9PM ET/PT.
Ravens-Steelers Preview: Pittsburgh 'Just Not That Dominant Team On Sunday,' Says CBS Sports' James Lofton
The Ravens lead the AFC North after a series of close wins, while the Steelers continue to struggle.
Liana Wallace On 'Survivor' All-Black Alliance Falling Apart: 'Just Wanted Us To Make Top 8, Then We Can Have World War II''
Liana Wallace discusses her 'Survivor' experience.
'Survivor 41' Episode 11 Recap: Do Or Die
The 41st season definitely throws out every expectation you've had of Survivor. This week's episode brought in an entirely new twist, with some unpredictable outcomes.
Trevor Noah To Host 'The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards' On CBS
CBS and the Recording Academy announced today that Trevor Noah, Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” host and comedian, will return as master of ceremonies for the GRAMMY Awards.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
How Did Minnesota Get So Many Lakes?
But how did Minnesota get so many lakes? Good Question, and one that necessitates separating the science from the superstition. In other words, no, the lakes weren't formed by the footprints of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox.
How Could Minnesota Be Impacted If Roe Vs. Wade Was Overturned?
“There appears to be between five to six justices on the Supreme Court who in a variety of opinions or statements have expressed disagreement with Roe vs. Wade,” Professor David Schultz said.
What Is The Significance Of Hanukkah & How Is It Celebrated Today?
Jewish families across Minnesota are celebrating the second night of Hanukkah. The eight-night Festival of Lights is filled with history and folklore.
COVID-19 Testing Options
By
WCCO-TV Staff
December 6, 2021 at 10:07 am
There are many COVID-19 testing options available,
