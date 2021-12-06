MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for fatally stabbing another man last year in southern Minnesota.
Court records show that Taylor Beuch was sentenced to 300 months in prison, with credit for nearly a year served. Upon release, Beuch must also complete eight years of supervised released.
Beuch was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Casey Jeb Trutnau. Beuch stabbed the 23-year-old on Dec. 21, 2020, in a home just outside of Jordan. Trutnau, of Jordan, died from his injuries a day later in a Minneapolis hospital.
Jordan is located about 35 miles southwest of Minneapolis.