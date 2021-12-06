MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As crime rises in Minneapolis, community leaders spoke with WCCO’s Reg Chapman about the city’s next chapter.

Seconds after Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced his retirement, many took to social media. Some were disappointed that he will no longer lead the department, while others say they understand why he is retiring.

“He has done his service. He took us through the toughest of times and was an anchor in the storm for the psyche of the city,” said former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels.

He says it is the city’s loss that the first Black police chief is calling it quits, when so many hoped he would lead the charge of transforming MPD.

“To retire right after all this fight that we went through after George Floyd, vote yes, vote no, and to have to re-establish that trust with another police chief,” said activist AJ Flowers.

Flowers is co-chair of the Young People’s Task Force, part of the Unity in Community Mediation team that has met with the chief and police federation in an effort to establish trust and new policies for MPD.

“We wish we would have been able to get more done,” Flowers said. “I would hope that this time frame that we in 2021, the new chief will reflect the type of struggles that we have faced within this country and within this city, and be ready to work on transformational change.”

Both Flowers and Samuels are concerned with the violence that continues to hold many in the city captive, but hope the next chief hits the ground running.

“It is up to us to continue to press and not just back off because the chief is no longer here,” Samuels said.

Chief Arradondo says he has no plans to run for political office or take a job as chief of police in another city. So far, there’s no word on his future plans.