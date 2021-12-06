MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in a week.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers are looking for Madiha Yasmeen Heard, 36, who was last seen Nov. 29 at the home of a relative with whom she’s been staying. No one close to her has seen or heard from her since.
According to investigators, Heard was last seen wearing a blue dress with gray sweatpants and a black/gray letterman’s jacket. Officials say Heard has struggled with mental health issues in the past and may not currently be taking her medications.
Anyone who sees Heard or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.