GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Reality is hitting hard Monday, as we all got a reminder of what a Minnesota winter really feels like. But, cold weather can mean the fun is just warming up.

It was a very Minnesota day, the kind that takes your breath away.

“I went outside and was like whoa! Blast of winter air,” said Ben Disch, operations manager at Brookview Golf & Lawn Bowling in Golden Valley.

And maybe some of us Minnesotans got a little soft after such a warm stretch.

“We opened in mid-March, and we went through Nov. 7. Drought-like conditions, I think every golf operator in the state had a fantastic year, so it was start to finish, sun up to sun down, we were booked solid,” he said.

Now, it’s time for this Golden Valley golf course to pivot curling leagues are rolling out, and the ski trails are on their way.

“We certainly would like some more snow … we got the start, we’ve got the base, and once we get a little bit more we’ll start to groom the trail,” he said.

Snow may be at a minimum, but the cold is maxing out. But this is Minnesota, and some people chose to bundle up and throw caution to the wind. Matt Leto is one of them. The Brookview free disc golf course is in full swing. Leto says it’s absolutely not too cold to play, with the right layers and boots.

“When you use hand warmers in your mitten, you stay nice and toasty,” Leto said.

He says his league will be playing all winter long because despite the circumstances, Minnesotans know how to keep life moving.

“I feel if you stay indoors, you’re growing in the wrong direction,” Leto said.

Several other golf courses around the state are still open, and more could open if the weather warms up next week.