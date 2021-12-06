GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (WCCO) — While the Twin Cities is enduring a blast of arctic cold, parts of northern Minnesota are digging out from more than a foot of snow.

A weekend winter storm blanketed Grand Marais with 18 inches of snow. Nearby on the North Shore, the town of Finland got 16 inches of snow, and to the west on the Iron Range, the city of Chisholm saw 15 inches stack up.

In downtown Grand Marais on Monday, the streets were caked with snow and ice, as after the winter storm the coldest air of the season descended on Minnesota, with wind chill factors well below zero.

Despite the cold, people on the North Shore were making the best of first significant snowfall. Some residents were using snowmobiles to get around.

Scott Steinback, of Grand Marais, says he likes the winter season, but he and his dog, Ace, were not expecting more than a foot of snow all at once.

“I like the winter, but not the cold and the wind,” he said. “We enjoy the winter, Ace enjoys the winter, there’s lots to do. A little warmer would help.”

Those planning to drive up to the North Shore should know that the main highways, such as Interstate 35, are mostly clear of snow and ice, although there might be some slick spots.

Side streets and residential roadways in the area remain packed with snow.

Warmer weather is expected Tuesday, as is light snow for southern Minnesota.