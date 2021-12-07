BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — The Brooklyn Center City Council unanimously passed its 2022 budget Monday night, which includes a plan for alternative public safety programs.
The city was where former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright earlier this year. She is now on trial on manslaughter charges.
The 2022 budget will leave open three police officer vacancies, along with some other funding from other places, to pay for the public safety initiative named after Wright. The Star Tribune reports some of the money will come from an increase in the city's lodging tax.
The plan was not passed without some measure of controversy. Earlier in the evening, Wright’s mother asked to have her son’s named left off the measure unless it was passed in full.
Also, the Star Tribune reports that Mayor Mike Elliott, who has spoken out in the past about not wishing to see the police department defunded, called City Manager Reggie Edwards' actions for budgeting a coordinator "subversive."
